Rishi Sunak: Finally he makes it

Sunak, at 42, is the youngest person to become Britain’s Prime Minister in over two hundred years. He became an MP in 2015 and was made Chancellor of the Exchequer (Finance Minister) by Boris Johnson in February 2020. He has a professional background in finance and did remarkably well in his field, making a lot of money in the process. As Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sunak earned kudos for his handling of Britain’s economy during the covid crisis. One of the principal reasons that has led to his choice by his party MPs lies in their belief that he is the best they have to lead the government during this period of extraordinary challenges to the British economy. Indeed, following Johnson’s resignation he had larger support among Conservative Party MPs than Truss. His criticism of Truss’s economic vision and policies have proved correct. He can be expected to follow safe policies and has warned the people of the great economic and financial challenges that will impact them in the short term.

The current focus has been on Sunak’s financial skills but it would not be incorrect to assume that he possess high political skills too. Indeed, it is simply not possible for anyone to politically achieve what Sunak has unless he had very fine political instincts and a way to connect with people. He showed the latter quality early for he attended a famous public school and became its head boy. He will now have to use all his talents to keep his party together and also give hope to the British people who are enduring great hardships because of the dislocations caused all around but especially in the energy markets on account of Russia’s Ukraine war. And, all this has come in the wake of the economic distress caused by the covid pandemic.