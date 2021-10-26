Rising Prices, Mounting Worries

Surprisingly, the fall in crude oil prices at that time in the international market was capitalised by the government (both central and state governments) to levy heavy taxes on the fuel. In 2014, the central and the state taxes were a little above 47% of the dealer price of petrol.

In 2018, it went up to more than 100%. In case of diesel, it went up to over 70% from around 25% reported in May 2014. While the average price of the Indian basket of crude oil was $106.85 per barrel in May 2014, it had fallen to as low as $28.08 per barrel in January 2016. In March 2018, the average price of the Indian basket of crude oil was $63.80 per barrel, 40% lower than May 2014.