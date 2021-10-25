Roadmap beyond Roadmap

Politically speaking, the Home Minister spoke of the elections to be preceded by the Delimitation Commission, that then is to be succeeded by restoration of statehood (to J&K) as a reminder to the people here that these commitments were there and he was going to deliver on the promises he had made in the Parliament. In the Parliament, he said through the good offices of Speaker of the House. Here he was talking directly to the people of J&K, especially the youth – 70 per cent of whom are below the age of 35.

He also had the answers to all those who have listed the holding of the elections as a necessity to restore democracy in this place. He divided his answer in two parts: one, this time the elections would be held against the backdrop of expanded field of democracy. “Earlier, you had an assembly of 87 members. Now you have panchayats, BDC and DDCs across J&K with 30,000 elected representatives. So a firm foundation for grassroots democracy has been laid for the first time”. Now there is new leadership waiting in wings to move to the higher institutions. This is the change, he said. In essence, he had answered the question what was done since August 5 , 2019, and of doing what was left undone for the past 70 years.