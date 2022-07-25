Samovar and the art of tea appreciation

Origin & Relevance of the Samovar

An inanimate object, the Samovar, interestingly originated in Russia in the eighteenth century as tea drinking became a regular practice among cultural elites in the country — duly popularized by the celebrated Russian writers of the time like Alexandr Pushkin (1799-1837) who associated the art of tea drinking with Russian identity. The Samovar was used to boil the water to prepare tea. Other Persian and Turkish variants of the Samovars existed as well and it is with the passage of time that this savoir faire reached the mountainous terrain of Kashmir during the time of Hazrat Shahi Hamadan, five centuries ago.

Over a period of time, the samovar acquired a unique Kashmiri identity of its own and became a part of the quotidien existence of the people in the valley. Much like her counterparts, the Samovar acquired many distinctive features — for example, the Qandhari samovars are intricately carved and this creative ingenuity is literally the result of the labour of both the Thanthur – the artisan who crafts the samovar as well as the nakkash who creates decorative carvings on its outer surface, giving it its unique identity as an embodiment of art that represents the Kashmir valley.