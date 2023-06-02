Save Doodh Ganga Campaign | The petition in NGT is showing some results

Background of the case

This author was forced to seek intervention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) around 2 years back as liquid waste, and solid waste continued to pollute Doodh Ganga from Branwar in Budgam to Barzulla in Srinagar city, is around 35 km long stretch. The pollution due to pesticides and illegal Riverbed Mining is also posing a great threat to it. Around 10 to 15 years back the Doodh Ganga was polluted in Srinagar municipal limits only , now one can see this stream has been polluted in all the rural areas which come on its way as people in the villages dump their solid waste into it. Even hazardous waste like medical waste , used sanitary napkins & diapers are also thrown into it. Many drains open into the Doodh Ganga and then the same water is lifted at Kralpora by PHE Jal Shakti and supplied to 8 lakh population in Srinagar’s uptown and some areas in Budgam after filtration, sedimentation and gasification. Can these things make this water safe for drinking?

I tried my best to impress upon the authorities to take appropriate measures to clear waste both in urban and rural areas located on the banks of this stream. In Srinagar city area several water pumping stations have been set up on the banks of Doodh Ganga which pump not only waste water into this waterbody but also untreated sewage and other kids of liquid waste, excrement is also pumped into the Doodh Ganga in open violation of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974.