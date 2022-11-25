Schools must educate about sustainability

Large scale, unplanned urbanisation is causing social and economic problems. It is resulting in environmental degradation as well. Due to unplanned urbanisation, we see huge traffic jams, accumulation of municipal solid waste, choking of drainage systems, and many such problems. We are facing many issues related to sustainability and the environment, such as air pollution and water pollution.

India’s capital city, New Delhi, has become a hotbed for air pollution since the last 10 to 15 years. Studies done in the recent past show that air pollution is responsible for 12.5% of all deaths in India. In addition to this, water pollution is also destroying our health and ecosystems. Around 86% of the water bodies in India are considered ‘critically polluted,’ and their water is unsafe for drinking or any other domestic purposes. River Ganga is considered to be the world’s most polluted river, while Yamuna ranks at number ten.