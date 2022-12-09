Schools must educate about sustainability – Part II

Green Schools

More than two years back, 14 schools in HP had secured a place in the Green Schools Environmental Audit Programme (GSE Audit). Out of these 14 schools, twelve were from Solan district including St Luke’s High School. Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), New Delhi, certified them as green schools. At the national level, 172 schools certified as green schools were given awards by CSE’s Director Dr Sunita Narain on February 6, 2020.

St Luke’s didn’t stop after getting the ‘Green School’ tag. It went ahead as its students got involved with a sustainability education programme supported by Wipro Foundation. The St Luke’s campus is rich in biodiversity. It is located in a hilly terrain in Solan city. One can find a lot of mushrooms, flowers and herbs around this campus. Through the NGO EarthJust, Wipro earthian Fellows, Shrey and Ashish, started handholding and creating awareness about sustainability education among students of the school.