Scripting a new chapter in the Kashmir story

The apologists of the previous establishment were quick to criticize the government and levied baseless allegations. Far from reality, it was a deep-rooted frustration of the political beneficiaries who had encashed the conflict in the valley and were afraid that they could no longer keep the region hostage to secure their personal interests. It was due to the appeasement policy of successive governments that these separatists and political middlemen became the self-proclaimed voice of the local Kashmiris. They tried every trick in the book to alienate them from the rest of India and prevent all attempts at bridging that gap. Along with that, they kept India pushing into futile diplomacy, "Aman Ki Asha", with our hostile neighbor. Thankfully, due to the resolute policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have openly stated that talks and terror can’t go hand in hand.

While the critics hoped for a law and order crisis to erupt post-abrogation of Article 370, on the contrary, the now-union territory witnessed unprecedented calm and normalcy. The law and order system functioned smoothly as people welcomed the move. There can’t be more emotive evidence of this fact than the smiling faces of children carrying their bags as they head to school. Consequently, the beaming ray of hope has touched the imagination of business owners who now engage in economic activity fearlessly, along with young innovators who are keen to explore the world of startups and entrepreneurship. There are at least 500 recognized startups in the state, with the number increasing from two in 2016 to 159 last year. Recently, the valley gave another propitious sign of shedding the past of radicalization as film theaters, which had been shut down due to threats from extremist elements, opened to a full house in the region after decades. With the return of peace, the tourist inflow saw an unprecedented upsurge, as the valley hosted around 1.8 crore tourists in a single year (2022).