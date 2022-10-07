Seeking Information Digitally!

On November 30th 2021 the then Information Technology Secretary Government of Jammu & Kashmir Mr Amit Sharma, during a TV programme assured that he will soon ensure filing of applications under the Right to Information Act (RTI) through a dedicated online portal. He was responding to my question that I raised during the said TV show. In fact Mr Sharma assured that not only RTI applications will be filed through an online mode but residents of J&K can also file applications through a digital portal under the J&K Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) as well. It is now almost a year and the promise remains unfulfilled.

On 5th August this year Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said that in e-governance category Jammu & Kashmir stands at number one position among all the Union Territories - UTs, while it stands at number five, if compared with other states in the country. LG Sinha was speaking during the inauguration ceremony of Ujala Cygnus Kashmir Super Speciality hospital at Nowgam, Srinagar. LG Manoj Sinha’s statement is correct but what he said is related to the e-office project of J&K Government wherein more than 3 lakh files were digitised and all the work in the civil secretariat is done through a digital platform. The e-Office project of the Government is aimed at supporting the governance by ushering in more effective and transparent inter and intra-government processes. The Govt has transformed the office work completely which is now simplified, responsive, effective and above all transparent. The benefits of e-office projects are that files can be tracked and the status can be known to all at all times. The responsibility of quality and speed of decision making is easier to monitor. Data security and data integrity isn’t compromised. The e-office project promotes innovation & transforms the Govt work culture. The aggrieved citizens don’t have to move from office to office to see the status of their file. The same can be checked from a cell phone. All this is appreciated indeed but when it comes to accessing the information under RTI Act 2005 through an online mode, the Government officers seem to be reluctant to make that happen.