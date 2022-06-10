Selection of Police Sub Inspectors |LG’s direction to hold a time bound probe is a welcome move.

JKSA demands CBI Probe

J&K Students Association (JKSA) had urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to order a CBI probe into this selection scam. In a statement, Association requested Lieutenant Governor to take serious cognisance of the issue, so that a major alleged scam is unearthed and those fraudulently figuring in the list of candidates who have qualified written examination are immediately removed from the said list.

“There are very serious allegations of blue eyed candidates making it to the top slot of merit list. This has led to serious frustration among those who burnt their mid night oil. The association appreciates the time bound intervention from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha whose honesty and integrity is a blessing to job aspirants but, ordering a CBI probe will boost the morale of all those who firmly believe in the rule of law. Moreover, there is a unanimous call for the same from hardworking aspirants “, reads the statement. The J&K Students Association has further demanded that in case of any discrepancy, JKSSB should re-conduct the written exam and officials and aspirants involved (if any) should be thrown behind bars and strict action according to law should be ensured.

“The association hopes that Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor led administration will act tough on all blue eyed recruitments and ensure that its commitment of zero tolerance towards corruption, nepotism and favouritism in recruitment of public servants” the statement further reads.