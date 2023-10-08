Sikkim disaster, an eye-opener

Satellite images confirmed GLOF outburst in Sikkim. There has been a reduction in the lake's area from 167.4 hectares on September 28 to 60.3 hectares on October 4.



Back home, fast retreating of glaciers due to global warming and pollution has created glacial lakes in various mountain ranges of Jammu and Kashmir besides Ladakh making the Himalayan regions vulnerable to Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF).



GLOF can be disastrous for downstream populations due to sudden outburst of a glacial lake dammed by loose moraine material. The glacial lake outbursts can be catastrophic – destroying downstream infrastructure, resulting in fatalities and affecting livelihoods of mountain communities.