Sleep : A divine blessing

Among the innumerable blessings bestowed by Allah, sleep is also a great blessing of Allah. Certainly, sleep is one of the clear signs of Allah's grace and mercy. Getting proper nutrition through your diet does not have to be complicated. Completion of sleep refreshes a person. If sleep is not completed, then neither the brain nor the body works properly.

When a person receives blessings, he begins to despise them, such as going to bed late and getting up late in the morning has become a common thing nowadays. Man needs many things along with food and drink, among these essential things sleep is also very important. Allah Almighty has mentioned the importance of sleep in the Quran. And He it is Who made the night a covering for you, and made sleep a rest, and made the day a time of getting up (Al Quran).