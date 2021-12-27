Sleep : A divine blessing
Allah, the Lord of Glory, is the Creator of the universe. He has bestowed blessings on all His creatures according to their needs. Almighty Allah says:
And He has given you all that you ask of Him. And if you wish to count the blessings of Allah, you will not be able to number them. Indeed, man is most unjust and very ungrateful (Surah Ibhrahim: verse 34).
Among the innumerable blessings bestowed by Allah, sleep is also a great blessing of Allah. Certainly, sleep is one of the clear signs of Allah's grace and mercy. Getting proper nutrition through your diet does not have to be complicated. Completion of sleep refreshes a person. If sleep is not completed, then neither the brain nor the body works properly.
When a person receives blessings, he begins to despise them, such as going to bed late and getting up late in the morning has become a common thing nowadays. Man needs many things along with food and drink, among these essential things sleep is also very important. Allah Almighty has mentioned the importance of sleep in the Quran. And He it is Who made the night a covering for you, and made sleep a rest, and made the day a time of getting up (Al Quran).
Today, the importance of sleep is not realized at all, we are ruthlessly disregarding it. Sleep is one of the bounties, and blessings of Allah which He has bestowed upon His creatures.
Sleep turns a person's daily fatigue and mental anguish into relief; who doesn't know this comforting feeling who doesn't want to. A traveler gets relief from the fatigue of traveling due to sleep and the patient gets peace of mind from sleeping.
Today, with the younger generation, children and old people have become accustomed to going to bed late at night. The younger generation enjoys the nights in clubs, city events and so on. Sleeping through sleep frees the servant from his fatigue and mental anxieties and then he becomes chaotic again. It is frequently mentioned in the Qur'an and hadiths. Unfortunately, it is common in our society today to disregard such a precious blessing as night. It is common to wake up till late in the night and then go to bed at noon. Which is the cause of innumerable harms, is also harmful in terms of Shariah, and it is affecting every aspect of life. Medically, it has many disadvantages. There is a long list. If you want to live a healthy life, keep in mind the value of night. Get rid of all the work at night as soon as possible. A night's rest is hundreds of times better and healthier than a day's rest.
And by His Mercy He has made for you the night and the day, that you may rest therein, and that you may seek of His bounty, and that you may be thankful. (Qur'an, surah 28, verse 73).
He said: O people! Allah Almighty has made night and day for you by His mercy so that you may rest in the night, give comfort to your body and relieve the fatigue caused by hard work and toil during the day and seek sustenance during the day which is the bounty of Allah Almighty.
The misfortune of sleeping for a long time is that the one who sleeps does not get the comfort that he gets from sleep! Because every job is affected whether it is going to travel, going to school or going to office.
Aijaz Ahmad Dar is pursuing PhD Mathematics from NIT Srinagar