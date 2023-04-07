Smart Waste Management programme for our Smart City!

Waste Management not a Priority ?

Under the leadership of young IAS officer Athar Aamir who is the CEO of Srinagar Smart City project, lots of work is being executed in Srinagar city. The city is getting a huge facelift. People are criticizing the authorities at helm for making roads narrower around MA Road, Residency Road and Lal Chowk area, but the engineers and architects associated with the Srinagar Smart City project claim that final results would be totally different. Several projects have already been completed like the Jhelum riverfront upgradation. The Jhelum river ghats have been developed with devri stones at many places along with pedestrian walkways and footpaths. Works like Jhelum cruise and passenger transport is a priority for the Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) which is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that was incorporated on September 08, 2017 under the Companies Act, 2013. The SSCL company is limited by shares. Srinagar Smart City Limited is governed by the Board of Directors. Gilsar lake rejuvenation has been taken up under Srinagar Smart City. Thanks to Mission Ehsaas launched by Nigeen Lake Conservation Origination who initiated cleaning of Gilsar and Khushal sar lake few years back. Retrofitting and heritage conservation is also a priority for SSCL along with drainage projects, developing sports infrastructure etc, but when it comes to scientific waste management I don’t think any major activity is being undertaken now ?There is a limited scope for scientific waste management under the Srinagar Smart City project.

What is a Smart City?

Technically there are several definitions of Smart City, but for me a Smart City is an urban place where we have a proper scientific system in operation that fulfils basic requirements of the inhabitants of that particular city. It should be mandatory for Government authorities in a smart city to be first accountable to citizens of that city, rather than being answerable to the senior officers etc. A smart city has to have:

} Proper & adequate water supply

} 24 x 7 electricity supply

} Better sanitation, including solid waste management facilities

} Better public transport service

} Affordable housing, especially for poor

} Best Internet and IT services.