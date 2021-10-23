Smoke: It Simply Smothers

Excessive and continuous burning of leaves leads to the formation of smog that effects the general visibility, something that haunts a city like Delhi during winter. A number of fatal accidents have occurred, even though blazing front and rear lights of the vehicles are on during day time. Alarming rise in air pollution in Delhi and the peripheral areas compelled the Hon’ble Supreme Court to take a suo-motu cognizance of the issue of air pollution. The quality of air in Delhi, as said, oscillates between severe and very poor degrees. The apex court banned all construction and demolition activities along with burning of garbage & waste in the region. The Hon’ble Court ordered that people could not be left to die due to worse than emergency situation. It asked that those carrying construction and demolition works despite its orders would be fined. It added that a penalty of Rs.5,000/ would be imposed on any one found guilty of burning garbage & waste in the area. Emphasizing the seriousness of the issue the apex court ordered that in case of any violation, the local administration and the zonal officers would be held responsible. The top court was so much seized of the matter that it could not contend with silence but told that prevailing situation in the area was a blatant violation of the right to life. It referred to scientific data which suggested that life span of those living in the region had reduced due to air pollution. If the reports in some newspapers in the recent past are true, some oxygen plants have been set up which prepare and sell fresh air/oxygen sealed in bottles.