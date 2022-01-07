Snow clearance under MG-NREGA

JCBs damage road surface

In January last year when a JCB was sent to clear snow in Rupora village near Chadoora town, the local residents intervened and sent it back. The locals preferred to clear the snow with spades instead, as the JCB damaged the road surface which had been blacktopped in the summer of 2020. Last summer, crores of rupees were spent on repairing, relaying and constructing retaining walls on the nine kilometre stretch from Bonyar village to Goggee Pathri road via Kutabl in Chararsharief area. It was blacktopped for the first time and the villagers living in the area rejoiced, but their elation was short lived. After just five months the road was undone as heavy JCBs were rolled out to clear the snow; and in the process scratchedout the surface of the bitumen road. Same complaints poured in from Kupwara, Bandipora Ganderbal and other districts as well.

While the mechanical engineering department takes up snow clearance works on major roads of the district, the Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) hires contractors who use JCBs or agricultural tractors for snow clearance. They are in charge of clearing village roads and link roads that they have constructed. In addition, the roads constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) are taken care of by contractors for five years. This is called the Defect Liability Period (DLP) and snow clearance work is also to be undertaken by them. Contractors use JCBs to clear snow and sometimes the mechanical engineering department also pitches in on the more important roads of the district.