When we talk about Kashmir we mostly think of winter sports but winter sports is just a part of sporting culture of Kashmir . Apart from adventures sports, Kashmir has a wonderful football clubs they are doing wonderful like real Kashmir football club and others.

Last few years I witnessed boom years for football in Kashmir valley with the qualifying of some clubs of Kashmir valley going in ( I) leauge India's top and oldest football league.

Football's popularity in Kashmir is rising. It has the potential to rival cricket as the go-to sport for the next generation ,I personally witnessed this in ongoing postive Kashmir football championship how people of Kashmir are coming out from their homes to support their teams in first under lights championship orgainsed by positive Kashmir NGO .

A decade ago, if anyone asked you which sport does Kashmir i play, cricket would be the most obvious answer. Fortunately, that has changed over the past few years. Other sports like football have cornered a lot of the new sports enthusiasts in youth of Kashmir valley they have their many international footballer icons their like Ishfaq Ahmed who has played for indian national team and have worked really very hard to achive their goals.

2017 was a good year for football in Kashmir , with the Real Kashmir FC earned promotion to the I-League by winning the 2017–18 I-League 2nd Division after defeating Hindustan FC in the final game of the season by a score of 3–2. On 30 May 2018, Real Kashmir became champions of the I-League 2nd Division . This changed a lot of scenario in Kashmir and for the youth of Kashmir . Football in Kashmir valley is the strongest weapon to deal with the disturbance in Kashmir valley .

Coverage of football matches and tournaments by the media has increased manifold, particularly, because of the huge demand for information around it. A few years ago, the only time you would see sports journalists write opinion pieces about football was if there was a World Cup coming up. Those also used to be very generic and mostly just used information from foreign articles. Now you can read about all the big matches on a daily basis in Kashmir valley

With all things considered, the last few years were an excellent one for Kashmir football with the efforts of government of India and youth of Kashmir which is on the right path in its progression .

Successfully hosting the U-17 World Cup by india boosted the youth in Kashmir valley too .

India hosted the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in October 2017 and the tournament was a resounding success, bringing in record attendances for an Under-17 tournament. The tournament was well received throughout, with England going on to become champions.

The Indian side that participated in the World Cup also gave a good account of them and were unlucky that they had nothing to show for their efforts. This world cup boosted the moral of Kashmir is too .

There is still hope for Kashmir football. The dream of every Kashmir I football fans is to see the nation playing in a senior World Cup and one day that might be achieved if Indian football continues to develop at the same rate. Last few years were successful years for the Kashmir valley as government of India took major steps in developing sports in Kashmir valley and making big platforms for youth of valley like many indoor stadiums in Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Baramullha and Bandipura Narendera modi government is working for the bright future of youth of valley.

A program launched by government of India under the leadership of Narendra Modi under the head of human resource development skills and sports aims at training people from Jammu and Kashmir

Most of them from valley as coaches at NIS has given new hope for youth of Kashmir. The idea is that once they go home they will train more people their in their town or village . The aim of the program which has been drawn up as the part of the Prime minister's development funds for Jammu and Kashmir is to encourage youngsters of valley to take up sports. The government aims at creating state of the art infrastructure across the state for promoting various sports activities.