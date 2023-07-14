Srinagar continues to be under Flood Threat

Urban Flood Management

Under the Urban Flood Management programme the World Bank provided around 50 million US dollars (Rs 300 Crores) to J&K Govt through Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project. To execute the works an amount of Rs 103 Crores were provided to Srinagar Municipal Corporation -SMC for construction of 49 storm water pumping stations in Srinagar to prevent water-logging and flooding in low lying areas. Out of 49 pumping stations four pump stations were upgraded by the city drainage division of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) at Natipora, Barzulla, Bul Bul Bagh and Magray Pora. These dewatering stations have been set up against all the environmental laws especially because they openly violate the Water (Prevention & Control ) of Pollution Act -1974. Few stations like the one in Bulbul Bagh Barzulla have been set up against the natural gradient. These water pumping stations can pump out storm water but in addition to it flushes all the liquid waste, sewerage from the localities near Doodh Ganga banks which gets drained into Doodh Ganga. This has been my concern for the last many years as I feel pity on authorities who allowed all this to happen post 2014 floods? This is the reason this author filed a formal petition before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) a few years back. The NGT penalised the JK Govt with Rs 3 ,crore out of which Srinagar Municipal Corporation -SMC paid Rs 1 crore penalty already last year. In-fact present Commissioner SMC Athar Aamir Khan was concerned about these constructions, but he too was helpless as the works had almost been taken up when he had joined the SMC.

By wrongfully using the World Bank money meant for flood mitigation, the authorities at the helm have not only caused environmental pollution in Doodh Ganga but have also gone against the guidelines of this prestigious financial institution. I would suggest that all the officers who approved the drawing and plans for setting up these pump stations should be taken to task. J&K Pollution Control Committee has already identified 13 drainage stations from Chanapora to Barzulla as the main sources of water pollution in Doodh Ganga which on papers showed that these stations were set up to mitigate the flood water in these areas.