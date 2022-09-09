Standing for truth is not easy

Every newborn comes with new hopes and dreams and with renewed determination to live in unpolluted, unadulterated, humanistic society which values honest and honesty... would like to join them in wishing you a happy and prosperous birthdays! .

Hope the coming years are declared as PPP – peace, progress, prosperity. In fact, it is possibly the commonest political quote you will find anywhere on the World Wide Web. But it appeals to both people, politicians and administrators alike, and is equally useful in any camp as everyone has his/her own definitions and/or tools to gauge. And certainly we saw some progress towards long standing issue of drainage in civil colonies, traffic lights, railway, approval on long awaited drug policy, flyover works etc. But history tells us snow, unpredicted showers is as old as Kashmir history, that we saw during natural disaster like floods etc. where our disaster management proved disastrous. Definitely restoration of communication lines takes time, but under present electronic times, predicting and preparedness of natural disasters with alternatives for such climatic disasters puts our institutions and policy planners under scanner. Do we always need NGOs to involve and interfere personally to speed up things? I am trying to put preparedness in a disaster planning system on line and back to “truth to be told”. Definitely working in conflict zone has some compulsions in the way of taking “bold decisions” and announcing new policies, or getting everybody together on contentious issues. That is a challenge but initiatives on public issues like dog menace and the deadly bites, frequent power cuts, traffic jams, corruption and favouritism in offices, polluting water bodies, adulteration in food, medicine, state of art cancer center, cleaning of Dal lake etc; all this needs urgent implementation and strict follow up. All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.