Straight Talk | How expensive is penal interest

The RBI directions are in place which allows banks to levy penal interest, except in the case of priority sector loans, if the borrower defaults in repayment, non-submission of financial statements, etc. However, the banks were at the same time asked to have a board approved policy on penal interest which should be governed by well-accepted principles of transparency, fairness, incentive to service the debt and due regard to genuine difficulties of customers.

Levying of penal interest has been a bone of contention between borrowers and the banks. It has been a common source of complaints against the banks as the aggrieved borrowers have been knocking the door of the RBI. There is no uniformity in banks to levy penal interest on loans where there is default in the repayment. While scrutinizing the complaints the RBI disclosed that the reviews indicate there are diverging practices and there are excessive charges in some cases, leading to grievances and disputes. Now to address the growing unrest among borrowers on the issue of penal interest, the RBI soon after announcing the monetary policy disclosed that the central bank is trying to frame guidelines which will ensure that there is a transparent and uniform approach to this issue.