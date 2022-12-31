Straight Talk | Loan for Earnest Money

It is worth mentioning, the buyer can get the earnest money back if something goes wrong during the appraisal predetermined in the contract. But, earnest money may not be returned if the buyer fails to stick to the contract at any point of the time. The earnest money is used for the cost of the property if the deal goes through. A real estate agency, law firm, or title company holds the earnest money in an escrow account until the closing.

Typically, there are agencies in private as well as the government sector selling residential plots and built-up houses. For one plot or a flat, there will be various buyers. It is here the seller asks all the applicants to deposit an earnest money amount to be considered a buyer. Then it is through a bidding process the applicant is chosen to buy a plot or a flat. The remaining applicants get their deposit back.