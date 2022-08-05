Streamlining the Mining Department

RBM contracts

Earlier the Geology & Mining Department would only take royalty from the people involved in mining trade including truck drivers carrying the riverbed material (RBM) like sand, boulders, nallah bajri etc. In 2016 Govt came up with new mining rules known as Jammu and Kashmir Minor Mineral Concession, Storage and Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules 2016 also known as J&K Minor Mineral Rules 2016. These rules were framed to counter illegal mining in rivers, nallah’s and streams. If we analyse anything that has changed after the Govt invoked new rules or e-auctioned the mining blocks in different water bodies (rivers, streams, nallah’s), I personally believe that the situation has deteriorated. My analysis is not hypothetical but it is based on in-depth research and analysis that I have been doing for almost a year now. For the last 18 months or more the riverbed mining contracts have increased and more material is available in the market. I know at least five riverbed mining blocks have been allotted in Budgam in Doodh Ganga and Shali Ganga rivers. In these areas no mining was allowed 2 years back, but illegal mining used to take place but with small machines. Now huge JCBs, Poclain cranes excavate minor minerals like sand, nallah muck, nallah bajri, boulders and the rates of these items has doubled or gone up 3 times also. As on date sand is sold @ Rs 13000 per tipper in areas located just 6 to 10 kms from the mining blocks. On the other hand Specific Guideline No 5 of J&K State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) makes it clear that river bed mining material has to be sold on a 50% discount to local population within 2 kms radius of mining blocks. Ironically the material is not even sold at Govt rates in the villages located just 500 meters away from mining blocks. When I spoke to some residents of villages Sogam, Badipora, Panzan, Lalgam , Lalgund , Gudsathoo, they told me that in spite of being located 500 meters to 1 kms away from mining site , they get sand @ Rs 12000 to 13000 per tipper and rate of other material is also double or even more. These villages are located around Doodh Ganga and Shali Ganga streams in Budgam. In the upper reaches of Chadoora Budgam, the mining material is sold @ Rs 15000 to 16000 per tipper?