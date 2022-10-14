Streamlining the Rural Waste Management Programme

Operational Guidelines SBM-G

When all this exercise was to be taken up, what was the Government supposed to do first? As per the chapter 9 of the Operational Guidelines of SBM Gramin phase 2, first of all a Swachata Plan (Sanitation Plan) had to be adopted by the local panchayat involving all people by holding a gram sabha. It would indeed have been adopted, but only on papers in Kralpora and other village panchayats across J&K. In spite of the clear directions in these guidelines that plan must go from gram panchayat, we see that it comes from the civil secretariat or Directorate to villages in J&K ?

The Block Development Officers (BDOs) are directed by their officers to execute the plan as per the will and wish of bureaucrats sitting in the civil secretariat. Panchayat members, Panchayat secretaries are following the orders and nobody in villages are able to give their suggestions on waste management.

This is not only the violation of the SBM Gramin phase 2 guidelines but it kills the essence of local self governance and Panchayati Raj as well.