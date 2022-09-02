Strengthen School Management Committees

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has earned a reputation across the world for its radical educational reforms over the past 5 to 6 years. The initiative of the AAP Government in Delhi to involve parents in the School Management Committees (SMCs) had won accolades from Harvard University, which conducted a research project on the same in 2017. The SMCs were constituted by the Aam Aadmi Party government around 2015 and within 2 years there were good results seen on the ground.

The involvement of SMC members in taking decisions for the Delhi govt run schools proved to be beneficial for the students. The SMCs were constituted for a period of two years and the elections are held after every 2 years for this committee. The SMCs have 16 members headed by a school principal. The committee includes 12 parents, one principal, one teacher, a representative of the MLA and one social worker. In most of the states SMCs are only seen on papers, but Delhi govt has made SMCs workable on ground.