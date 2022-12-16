The young writer has focused on the employment problem of the youth and has developed a narrative that the main cause of depression and anxiety of the Kashmiri youth has been mainly due to the growing unemployment.

Indeed I also endorsed his views, as it is well said that idles brain is devil’s workshop. When you are qualified and have also prepared yourself to participate in the competitive exams to prove your worth and you are not getting any such chance you would really feel disturbed and your brain well develop negative feelings. Sometimes you will hate your own life and will try to end it up, sometimes you will become aggressive and would quarrel with your own dear ones.