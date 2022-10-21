Suggestions to make B2V4 more beneficial

Back to Village programme

The Back to Village (B2V) programme was launched for the first time in Jammu & Kashmir under the guidance of the then Governor of J&K Satyapal Malik around June 2019. This was an ambitious and extensive programme of reaching out to the people in remote and inaccessible areas. The main aim of this programme was to ensure involvement of the people and government officials, ensure discussion and deliberations so that local issues would be addressed under the guidance of Visiting Officers . The programme was also aimed at strengthening the Panchayati institutions which had turned almost defunct in J&K after the State Assembly had been dissolved in June 2018. As part of this programme, Govt officers who are mostly senior civil servants reach out to each Panchayat where they stay for a specific period to interact and obtain feedback from the local population. Their recommendations help Govt in improving delivery of the public services. The ‘Back to Village’ programme has been conceived with the objective of ensuring that developmental initiatives should be based on the public feedback and their participation which is the essence of democracy. When I heard about the Government sponsored Back to Village programme, I was not excited at all. In past also several such programmes were held especially around the year 2006 -2007 when Ghulam Nabi Azad the then CM had directed DCs and District officers to hold public durbars at tehsil level every month. The officers through a Government order were directed to make a night halt at the tehsil headquarter, but that programme didn’t go well in the long run. When Showkat Ahmad Bhat a Lecturer posted in Government Girls Higher Secondary School Charar e Sharief reached my village Gopalpora Chadoora on June 20th 2019 early morning , I initially thought the officer’s visit to our village would be a futile exercise as he was neither from any administrative background nor he had enough experience about the issues related to rural development. But after participating in the informal session meant for prominent citizens in the local Panchayat office, I developed interest in this whole exercise. The Visiting Officer was very well versed with village governance, politics and rural development schemes. I believe he had done a home-work before coming to Gopalpora. The best thing I observed on the morning 1st day of the meeting was better participation of local women, Anganwadi workers and Asha workers.