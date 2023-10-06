Sustaining growth needs higher savings

Net financial savings of households are the net of their financial liabilities, which are basically loans. The net financial savings of households have fallen to 5.1 percent of the GDP in 2022-23, which is the lowest in almost fifty years. This is alarming. It fell from 11.5 percent in 2020-21 to 7.2 percent in 2021-22 and to the present 5.1 percent. During the same period financial liabilities (which are usually roughly three fourth of financial savings) have risen steeply. Households borrow from banks as well as non-banks. If financial liabilities rise alongside financial savings, the net financial savings as a percentage of the GDP would remain roughly constant. But the fact that there has been a steep fall in the net financial savings, means financial liabilities have risen more sharply. Indeed, during July 2022 to July 2023, the financial liabilities of households rose from 36 lakh crores to 47 lakh crores. The previous year too there had been an increase of a whopping 76 percent. And the borrowing spree in not from banks, who have been relatively prudent. Bank credit to personal loans, credit cards, housing and vehicles has risen. But the biggest increase has been from non-bank finance companies. The net credit of NBFC’s to households rose from 21,000 crores to 2.4 lakh crores just in one year, i.e. from 2021-22 to 2022-23. Financial liabilities of households to NBFC’s shot up to 15.2 percent from a mere 2.4 percent the previous year. Now you can imagine the impact of those pesky calls selling you personal loans on your mobile! Does this amount to loan pushing? Are the NBFC’s taking on more risk than they should? Is a loan bubble building up in the NBFC sector, which can burst with the economic downturn?

Since inflation is running high, and interest rates are high, the housing loans are under pressure. But since the Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) cannot be increased, the duration of the loan has been elongated by the lender. There are stories wherein some loan duration has been extended to 40 years. How will these be fully repaid?