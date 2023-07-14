Sweden, Turkiye and NATO

While NATO was focused on Europe, the US established other military alliances too. These included the Central Treaty Organisation (CENTO) in 1955 focused on the Persian Gulf and the South East Asia Treaty Organisation (SEATO) in 1954 with its remit on Asia-Pacific. While CENTO and SEATO were dissolved in 1979 and 1977 respectively, NATO continued even when its primary motivation of containing the Soviet Union dissipated with its dissolution in 1991, the end of the Warsaw Pact which, in a sense was the Soviet bloc’s military alliance in Europe, and almost complete popular and universal disenchantment with communist ideology.

Indeed, an important part of Russian President’s Vladimir Putin’s grouse against the West, especially the US, is that it has violated the assurances that were given, although privately, that NATO would not be expanded. Putin believes that the Soviets had agreed to the re-unification of Germany only because of the assurance that the then Soviet Union’s security interests would be respected. And, the Soviet leadership had made it clear that NATO’s eastward expansion would be seen as jeopardizing its security. As Russia is the successor state of the USSR the assurances given to the Soviets apply to it too. The Russians objected to each NATO expansion but they were ignored. Putin drew a line on Ukraine which has the aim of NATO membership a part of its constitution. Whatever, may have been the provocation Putins’s invasion of Ukraine was unjustified. More importantly, instead of halting the further expansion of NATO it has contributed to that process with Finland and Sweden wanting to join the alliance.