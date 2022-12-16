Syed Nasrullah: A man of learning!

When a High Court Judge of J&K High Court asked a lawyer to get the revenue extracts of land located in a village in Budgam district translated in Urdu, he was unable to find a person to do the same. I contacted Syed Nasarullah Shah, he did the same within a few hours. He translated all the girdawaris, jamabandi and Fard e intikhab of around 21 petitioners in just a few hours. When the Environmental Policy Group (EPG) had to draft the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on waste management in 2018, Nasarullah Sahib drafted the same in spite of the fact that he was not well versed with Municipal Solid Waste Rules (MSW Rules 2016) and Environmental Protection Act 1986. After I read out a few of my articles that had been published in Greater Kashmir and some other papers around 2016 to 2018 on the subject he got fully charged in a few days and started giving me the dictation. When Syed Nasarullah had to draft a PIL on Interest Free Banking, he did that as well. The PIL on streamlining the food distribution in Anganwadi Centres was also drafted by him after going through some of the orders of the Supreme Court on the issue. He would not say no to anyone. Even being an elderly person, he would learn things and do a lot of reading. Even during the 2016 unrest he would not stay home. On a daily basis he would come to high court to follow up his PILs. Nasarullah Sahib was a multifaceted person in real sense who not only had great drafting skills but he was a great orator, trade unionist, RTI activist and environmental campaigner as well. He along with Mr Faiz Bakshi, the Convener of Environmental Policy Group (EPG) , Advocate Shafqat Nazir and Dr M M Shuja noted RTI and Human rights activist would always sit together and draft the petitions on public interest. When the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) was operational Syed Nasarullah and Dr M M Shuja filed dozens of cases there as well and got some favourable orders as well.