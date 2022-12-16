Syed Nasrullah: A man of learning!

When a High Court Judge of J&K High Court asked a lawyer to get the revenue extracts of land located in a village in Budgam district translated in Urdu, he was unable to find a person to do the same. I contacted Syed Nasarullah Shah, he did the same within a few hours. He translated all the girdawaris, jamabandi and Fard e intikhab of around 21 petitioners in just a few hours. When the Environmental Policy Group (EPG) had to draft the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on waste management in 2018, Nasarullah Sahib drafted the same in spite of the fact that he was not well versed with Municipal Solid Waste Rules (MSW Rules 2016) and Environmental Protection Act 1986. After I read out a few of my articles that had been published in Greater Kashmir and some other papers around 2016 to 2018 on the subject he got fully charged in a few days and started giving me the dictation. When Syed Nasarullah had to draft a PIL on Interest Free Banking, he did that as well. The PIL on streamlining the food distribution in Anganwadi Centres was also drafted by him after going through some of the orders of the Supreme Court on the issue. He would not say no to anyone. Even being an elderly person, he would learn things and do a lot of reading. Even during the 2016 unrest he would not stay home. On a daily basis he would come to high court to follow up his PILs. Nasarullah Sahib was a multifaceted person in real sense who not only had great drafting skills but he was a great orator, trade unionist, RTI activist and environmental campaigner as well. He along with Mr Faiz Bakshi, the Convener of Environmental Policy Group (EPG) , Advocate Shafqat Nazir and Dr M M Shuja noted RTI and Human rights activist would always sit together and draft the petitions on public interest. When the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) was operational Syed Nasarullah and Dr M M Shuja filed dozens of cases there as well and got some favourable orders as well.
Association with RTI Movement
From 2010 Syed Nasarullah had association with Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement. He was one of the Trustees of our organisation and it was on his instance we got this organisation registered as a Trust in 2011. Syed Nasarullah and Mohammad Ramzan Khan were two senior trade union activists who were associated with us. Both of them had retired in 2007 and even after retirement they were active in public life. Ramzan sahib joined RTI Movement around 2008 and Syed Nasarullah Sahib got associated with us from 2010. Unfortunately both of them are no more with us now. Mohammad Ramzan Khan died in 2021 and Syed Nasarullah left us in August this year. I along with my colleagues had been benefited a lot by senior citizens like Syed Nasarullah or Ramzan Khan Sahib. Nasarullah Sahib would help people draft RTI applications, Public Interest Litigations at our office. He played a great role in setting up of Ahata Waqar at Chanapora Govt Hospital, which was a senior citizens’ day care and recreational centre. The centre was operational for almost a year but unfortunately it was shut down during COVID 19 pandemic. The centre is yet to be made operational. Former Chief Justice JK High Court Geeta Mittal had personally supervised establishment of this centre which was inaugurated in March 2019.
Life History
Syed Nasarullah Shah was born in Zoonimar area of Srinagar around 1949. He got his education from Govt High School Zadibal and did his graduation from Islamia College of Science & Commerce. His father Syed Mahboob Shah was a noted educationist of the area who was a Govt teacher and a religious scholar as well. Syed Mahboob Shah was a close relative of Mirwaiz Molvi Yousuf Shah. Syed Nasarullah Shah was appointed as a clerk in state judiciary around 1967 and retired as Administrative Officer in 2007. He was a veteran trade unionist who always fought for the employees of his department and people in general.
After his retirement in 2007 Nasarullah Sahib did not choose to stay idele at his home, but kept organising senior citizens under the banner of Senior Citizens Civil Society and J&K Peoples Forum.
Syed Nasarullah along with his team of pensioners like Mohammad Ramzan Khan, Mohammad Shafi Rangrez, Abdul Salam Dar, Raja Ameen, B A Allai, M S Dalal of Shopian and many others have been involved in a lot of fruitful work. Veteran Trade Unionist Sampat Prakash was a very close friend of Syed Nasarullah. During their service and even after retirement they had been working together.
Great Story Teller
After getting in contact with Syed Nasarullah Sahib I always cherished seeing the potential of senior citizens being tapped. Our social organisations have never explored the potential of senior citizens. Nasarullah Sahib has not only been a legal guide for RTI Movement, EPG or many other organisations and individuals but he was a teacher and a versatile story teller as well. His style of narrating stories was unmatched. When he would talk, the voice would be like the roaring of a lion and everyone would listen to him very carefully. I have heard dozens of stories from him, especially of his childhood days, the life in the old city during the 50’s and 60’s his days in J&K Judiciary, his association with various Judges etc Syed Nasarullah was well versed with the modern history of Kashmir, especially the political events that took place between 1950’s to 1990’s. The stories he would tell us about the work culture in Judiciary in the 1960s or 70’s would boost the morale of the audience, especially the young lawyers having been associated with him for quite some time.
Conclusion
Debashis Chatterjee, in his book Can you teach a Zebra Some Algebra says that there is a difference between a learned man and a man of learning. He says that a learned man is tied to the knowledge of the past but a man of learning is curious about the present. Syed Nasarullah was not only a learned man but a man of learning. He would always study new judicial orders, new legislations and apply them. People in distress would come to him and when he would give his suggestions, they would automatically feel relaxed. Nasarullah Sahib had a solution for everything, he was an unmatched and unparalleled personality.
Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat is an Acumen Fellow. He is Founder / Chairman Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement