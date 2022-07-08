The Battle for Minimum Wages

DHSK violates High Court Order

In 2014, the Director of Health Services, Kashmir, directed the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Kupwara to stop paying Mehraj and other 19 sanitation workers Rs 4500 per month. The payment was made from the Non District Plan funds and the CMO enquired from the District Magistrate, Kupwara as to who had paid these workers from District Plan funds.

After some months, the payment was stopped from District Plan funds as well, as the Director of Health mounted more pressure on CMO Kupwara. The Director himself was under pressure from his administrative department as the government realised that they would have to pay all the need-based and part-time sanitation workers as per MWA. After six years, the wages of these poor sanitation workers were stopped, but they continued to work with the hope that they would get some relief from the high court, or that the government might listen to their grievances. These sanitation workers finally moved a contempt petition before Jammu and Kashmir High Court in March 2015. The High Court directed the government to pay these workers’ wages as per the pay scale of the MWA.