The case of Gupta Brothers

It is alleged that the Gupta brothers began to operate in this ‘free’ climate and soon fostered mutually beneficial contacts with South African politicians. Consequently, their business interests expanded beyond the sale of computers into mining, real estate, transportation and media. Reports also claim that their fortunes really took off after a connection developed between Jacob Zuma and them starting with the early 2000s. The Zuma-Gupta brothers relationship began to truly flourish when the ANC leader became South Africa’s President in 2007, a position he retained for a decade. There were rumblings in the ANC as well in business circles that the Gupta brothers had overwhelming influence over Zuma and through him on the government; some of Zuma’s children were also close business associates of the brothers.

The South African state prosecutor presented a report in 2016 claiming that the Gupta brothers were part of a process during the Zuma presidency of subverting state institutions and public sector companies. Meanwhile some ANC leaders claimed that the Gupta brothers’ influence could also be seen in some political appointments made by Zuma. All this led the state prosecutor to recommend the appointment of a committee to investigate these allegations. Zuma resisted this recommendation but the South African Constitutional Court ruled that the state prosecutor’s suggestion was binding on the President. Consequently, on the advice of the Chief Justice of South Africa a commission under the chairmanship of Judge Raymond Zondo was appointed in 2018 to investigate the allegations of ‘state capture’ during Zuma’s presidency; the role of the Gupta brothers was a part of this inquiry.