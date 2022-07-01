The concerns at G7

This year’s summit was held on June 26-28 in Germany. India, Argentina, South Africa, Senegal and Indonesia were invited to attend the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi represented India and held a wide range of bilateral meetings with other participating leaders. He also addressed a session dedicated to Food Security and Gender Equality and another session on Climate, Energy and Health. Taken together the subjects covered by these sessions dealt with the most pressing issues of our times.

This G7 summit convened under the shadow of Russia’s continuing invasion of Ukraine. All G7 states have taken very strong anti-Russia positions and are assisting Ukraine to meet the Russian challenge. In a statement on “Support for Ukraine” the group committed itself to “continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes”. The question which naturally arises is ‘as long as it takes for what’?