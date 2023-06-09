The Dam Burst

There is no doubt that Russia has targeted Ukraine’s civilian and military infrastructure since the beginning of the war. It had perhaps hoped that the Ukrainian government and people will not be willing to accept the destruction and death and that would lead to an acceptance of Russian demands. What it had obviously not factored in was the tenacity of the Ukrainian government which was bolstered by Western support and also Ukrainian nationalism. President Putin believes in Ukraine being central to the Rus people and a geographical core of a pan-Russian civilization which has been compromised by the present Ukrainian government and its fellow travelers. He has clearly overlooked that the Ukrainian people—as distinct from the Russian speaking population in the eastern and southern areas of the country which have now been formally amalgamated with Russia—have evolved a personality which is different from that which was common to both the Slavs of Russia and Ukraine in centuries past. There is an obvious emotional aspect to the Ukraine war in Putin’s mind and when sentiment and history get entangled in a bilateral conflict it becomes extremely difficult to find solutions based on logic and a cost/benefit basis. That is not unique to the Ukraine conflict. It has been demonstrated in many conflicts between peoples and countries through history.

Expectedly, the West has blamed Russia for the breach of the Nova Kakhovka Dam and resulting damage. China’s response though has been to focus on the need for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to end the war. Its spokesperson said on June 7 that China was “seriously concerned about the Kakhovka dam” and went on to hope “that all parties are committed to a political settlement of the crisis and work together to alleviate the situation”. India has all along emphasized that a diplomatic resolution of the war has to be found.