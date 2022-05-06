The ebbing of the liberal wave

For all its loud claims of respect for civil freedoms and individual rights the US was in practice not only an unequal society in terms of wealth but it was a discriminatory one in practice. What is worse is that these discriminatory practices especially against coloured, especially black, people had legal sanction in many US states. This was based on the horrendous doctrine of “separate but equal”. This meant that white and black people were segregated in public place with the sanction of law. It was only in 1954 that the US Supreme Court held that segregated schools were unconstitutional. And it was not till the Civil Rights movement led by Martin Luther King who was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi did the US federal government decide in 1964 to dismantle the discriminatory practices structure pursued in some US states. That expanded civil rights and set in motion movements for equality on gender issues too. The Roe vs Wade decision was part of this process.

The end of the Cold War in 1991 also coincided with disillusionment with state control of the economy and the ideal of equal distribution of wealth. This happened in Russia and the former Soviet Republics which became independent countries. With market economies becoming the norm the hope was that freer economies would lead to democratic political systems. That has not taken place over the past three decades. Instead, the tendency witnessed in many parts of the world including Europe and the US is the weakening of the liberal order and rise of conservatism and assertive nationalism. In the US the victory of Donald Trump in 2016 and the rise of right-wing forces in European countries such as France are part of this process.