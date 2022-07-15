The Ecological Serial Killer

Ecological Apocalypse

From plants to animals to babies (designer babies), there isn’t a thing that Homo sapiens can’t interfere with. The clever human has altered nature to such an extent, that he will soon find himself in an inescapable catastrophe. Global Food Policy Report 2022 states that globally, around 65 million people are at risk due to climate change-induced hunger, with 17 million people in India facing hunger by 2030, the highest among all countries. Maize, wheat and coffee are some crops at high risk due to climate change. A new study published in Nature journal predicts a considerable decline in tomato production by 2050, climate change is now coming for your pizza sauce!

Closer home, saffron production has taken a hit in the past few years. Firstly, Homo sapiens’ drive to build concrete forests has changed cultivation and forest area into residential and commercial lands. Secondly, global warming has changed the snow and rain patterns, altering crop cultivation. Our reckless deforestation has rendered the animals homeless, it’s not uncommon to hear of bears and leopards devouring people. The gruesome murder of an elephant with a crude bomb in Kerela was just one incident that caught the limelight, humans kill animals in hundreds and such man-animal conflicts are bound to increase.