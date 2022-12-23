The epidemic of junk food | The world is currently facing an obesity epidemic, which puts people at risk for chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes

Junk foods are called fast foods. They are easy to prepare and in today’s world the custom of eating junk food is increasing day by day and making our future generations unhealthy and diseased. Parents should be very conscious of their children’s eating habits as child doesn’t understand what is healthy or unhealthy for them. They should train their children about eating habits since childhood and make them clear about the difference between healthy and junk foods.

The term ‘Junk food’ was coined by Michael Jacobson, director of Center for Science in 1972 in the public interest to raise attention among people about the issue of junk foods that has high calories and a lack nutritional value. Junk food contains sugar in high quantity, trans fat, polyunsaturated fat salt and numerous food additive such as monosodium glutamate (MSG) etc. and lack healthy nutrients that are required by body like protein, vitamin and fiber etc. They are popular because it requires a very simple process to manufacture and to consume. It is also popular because their taste and has a long shelf life which may not require refrigeration. Junk Food can be consumed very quickly. It is popular because of present day fast lifestyle.