The Grand Summit

On their part countries like India are correctly pressing the point that the way to end the Ukraine conflict is through dialogue and diplomacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call that today’s era is not one of war finds mention in the Bali Declaration. The difficulty is that a path for negotiations opens up only when the parties and their supporters are willing to walk that road. That does not seem so till now. This was also reflected in paragraph 3 of the Declaration which gave primacy to the West’s criticism of Russia through quoting the United Nations General Assembly Resolution demanding Russia’s ‘complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine’. The paragraph also mentioned the condemnation of ‘most members’ of the Ukraine members while noting that ‘There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions’. This is an obvious reference to the views of China and in respect of sanctions of India which has made it clear that it will continue to source its energy needs from Russia.