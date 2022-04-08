The Journey of 25 years

In the initial years the struggle was immense. Situation was difficult back then. Needs were high and the means were less. For the founding members led by Ms. Nighat Shafi Pandit it was like donating their time, efforts and savings from their own pockets. There was risk to life and wherever the members went they were looked at with suspicion. Doing social work, starting a welfare program for education or rehabilitation or even simply sympathising with someone distressed was fraught with consequences. In short to reach out to the needy and vulnerable was a herculean task. However, gradually there were some achievements with the establishment of a “home” for orphans at Saida Kadal, named Shehjaar. Gradually, Shehjaar became a meeting point for the distressed women, who began to come and seek assistance. There were also failures; they were well taken in the stride and the lessons were learnt to set aright the future course of action.

During these years we have remained thorough professionals in our approach. We are called as NGO in local parlance. There is a general notion that NGOs have a lot of funding and hence not entitled to receive zakah or sadqah. And these notions affect NGOs like us who are doing genuine work. There is enough sensitisation and knowledge about the ‘particular heads’ under which Zakah can be utilised and how general donations or Sadaqah can be used.