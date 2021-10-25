The Learning Ladder

The age of three years is the right time for parents to help the child with numbers — one, two or many. This numerical ability is occasionally taught by saying we have one nose, two eyes, two ears, two legs and two feet. But the number of fingers is not two but five. Concept of many is a little difficult but several birds that may be entering one’s home or flying around are helpful for the child to appreciate this concept. The ideas of colour or size of a bird or a pet are also slowly caught on as a child grows in age, understanding and vocabulary.

Maria Montessori (1870-1952) was an Italian physician and educator who promoted a system of learning keeping in mind the environment of a child and some toys that are easily available in homes. It is a hands-on learning that is promoted by parents or grandparents of the child. However some people feel that it results in isolation of a child and it also keeps the parents too much occupied at the expense of their other duties.