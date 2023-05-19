The Manipur crisis has been brewing

Peace is so distant and the only thing that is evident now is the depth of the discord and lack of trust. This can be measured by the fact that 10 Kuki legislators, including two ministers from the present Manipur government and seven BJP MLAs have petitioned the Union Government to provide for a separate administration as a constitutional measure for the hills. They have stated that there are no ST members in the valley and there are no Meitei members in the hill areas. The divide is clear. The depth of the discord can also be measured by the fact that some home entrances in the valley areas now reportedly carry written signboards spelling out the social identity of the residents in those homes. What happens then to the Constitutional principle of ‘Fraternity’ which now seems to be an alien concept in the streets of Manipur? According to Dr Ambedkar, both Equality and Liberty have no meaning in the absence of Fraternity.

The depth of the discord can also be measured in the demand by Meitei leaders that an NRC inquiry be instituted to decide the citizenship status of the Kuki tribals. There are different reasons being put on the table by various stakeholders as the root cause of the trouble including: the fact that Kuki ST members can purchase land in the valley dominated by the Meitei but not the vice versa; the Meitei were referred to as an ethnic group but not included in the ST list during the framing of the Indian Constitution; the Meitei who represent 53 % of the population in Manipur reside in only 10 % of the State land. The other issues include the State government’s steps to remove tribals dwelling in the forest areas by terming them as ‘encroachers’; the avenues open for tribals by their ST quotas have also added to the discord between the two groups.