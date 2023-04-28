The old man and the elections

Biden released a video in which he made his decision known to the American people. Not surprisingly, he stressed that the struggle for liberal and democratic values had to continue because ultra-conservative forces were still wanting to take the country back to the rightist Trumpian doctrine contained in his Make America Great Again (MAGA) programmes. Biden put it thus “When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we will have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I am running for re-election”. Thus, he gave the message that he wants to ‘get the job done’.

There is no doubt that America continues to be socially and politically polarised. The ideological fault lines on domestic and global issues continue to be deep and there are no signs of the emergence of any middle ground. Indeed, the great Chinese challenge to America’s global leadership and pre-eminence is not healing the great rifts in the country’s polity. This does not mean that American power will suddenly collapse but the inability of the American political class to at least seek out a points of convergence so that a consensus can be built around issues which not only confront America but the world–such as climate change–is leading many of America’s traditional allies to look at China. The Chinese mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran is a clear pointer and warning to the Americans but this too has led to a demonstrable coming together of the country’s political and security classes to try to keep China out of West Asia.