The pandemic, and the war

As COVID-19’s intensity declines in one part of the world it is seen to surge in others and as one variant has passed another has emerged; at least that has been the experience so far and it can only be wished that it will not be so in the future. The latest indication of increasing numbers is coming from China. The US and Europe are also experiencing high caseloads. Fortunately, in India the grip of the pandemic is currently loose. This has permitted the resumption of normal life to a substantial degree. New cases are averaging a little over 2500 daily. The daily positivity rate has declined to 0.35% and the number of active current cases is around 33000. Significantly, the total number of vaccinations administered in India has risen to 180 crores. That is an achievement but there is some way to go for 55% of the people have been fully vaccinated by now though over 70% have received at least one dose.

China had imposed a lockdown in 2020 and if its official figures are to be believed it was successful in ensuring that the virus’s spread was effectively controlled. According to the website worldometer, which provides statistics of the total number of cases worldwide, the number of infected people in China has been 122456 only till now. However, some reports now indicate that cases are rising and averaging 700 per day. This is still a minuscule number in a country of 1.4 billion people but it has led to lockdowns again to control the virus’s spread. It also indicates that a country which was able to hold the number of cases below a hundred a day for around two years is not immune from a sudden rise in infections. This validates the appeals being made by the WHO for vaccinating people the world over.