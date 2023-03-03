The post-pandemic lessons

As the world approaches the third anniversary of the WHO declaration it is essential to cast a look at the havoc covid 19 wreaked in human lives both directly through the infection and also in terms of its global economic and financial repercussions. According to the website worldometer which collects statistics given out by governments and international agencies the total number of human beings who are recorded to have contacted the covid-19 infection are 68 crores out of a world population of around 780 to 800 crores. Thus, more than 8 % of the world’s population came into official records as being infected. The actual figure would be higher for many covid 19 infected cases may not have been recorded. All the statistics given in this article are as given on the worldometer website.

The total number of covid 19 deaths are around 68 lakhs. This means that worldwide, again as recorded in statistics, 1% of those who caught the infection died. Again, the actual global figure of the number of deaths may well have been more. Ironically, the most advanced country of the world, the United States, recorded the highest number of cases—around 10.5 crores and 11 lakh deaths. It was followed by India (4.46 crore cases and 5.3 lakh deaths), France (3.9 crore cases and 1.64 lakh deaths), Germany (3.8 crore cases and 1.68 lakh deaths) and Brazil (3.7 crore cases and 6.99 lakh deaths). The reporting mechanisms of the advanced countries are more robust; administrative machineries of many developing countries may not have been up to the task of accurately collecting correct figures. In the case of China many in the global community persist to have the assessment that correct figures were not given because of political reasons. The same reason may be applicable to some other countries as well.