The problem called gun lobby

One of the most horrific mass shooting events that has ever occurred took place on May 24 last year at the Robbs Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. An eighteen-year-old former student of the school killed nineteen children and two teachers. America was deeply shaken with President Joe Biden articulating the sentiments and anguish of many when he addressed the nation after the incident. He said inter alia “As a nation, we have to ask: When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done”. Legislation was passed in the US Congress making it somewhat more difficult to get guns especially by those who have mental health issues. However, these measures do not even scratch the surface of the problem which is to ensure that the constitutional right of US citizens to hold and bear arms is done away with. It is this right, the relic of an era when US authorities could not guarantee the security of their citizens in a country in the making, which is considered sacred and has become part of the cultural ethos of a large section of the population.

Gun making is a lucrative industry. Hence, the gun lobby in the US is powerful and has great political support. But money alone cannot explain such issues; behind them lie a cultural addiction. The fact is that like individuals, not only groups but large sections of a society and a country can develop addictions to goods, substances and even attitudes. In any case addictions are difficult to root out and these difficulties increase manifold if they become part of a culture either secular or sacred.