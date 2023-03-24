The “real” reforms no one is talking about

Here, we need to turn the focus to bigger questions – on the readiness and robustness of our institutions, the quality of our governance systems and the mindsets with which these systems operate to deliver to the common man and to cut out the rent seekers that abound in the system. It is time to look at the biggest of these systems and reorient or fix them, before we can unleash any new round of reforms. Good governance after all is at the root of any system that thrives to the benefit of all its members, and this is as much true for small groups as it is for a large society or a nation state. Today, there are many questions on our governance standards, leading to the big question of the day: Have we met the promises with which India became a free nation 75 years ago and constituted itself into a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic?

As Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar had pointed out right in the Constituent Assembly, “… however good a Constitution may be, it is sure to turn out bad because those who are called to work it, happen to be a bad lot. However bad a Constitution may be, it may turn out to be good if those who are called to work it, happen to be a good lot.” In the same speech, he warned against “hero worship”, and [the “grammar of anarchy”, and of the dangers of equality written down in the Constitution but the reality of all-pervading inequality in social and economic life.