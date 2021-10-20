The Treasures of Kashmir

It has a very rich history and is a part of the civilization from ancient times. Kalhana, a 12th century poet, writes about it in the Rajtarangni, the legendary and historical chronicle of the north-western Indian subcontinent “as a place where the sun shines mildly being the place created by Kashyapa Rishi”.

Kashyapa the legendary sage created the valley of Kashmir which was a vast high-altitude lake by draining it. The word Kashmir was derived from the ancient Sanskrit language and was referred to as Kasmira. There are many other versions of the origin of this name but most believe it has its origin as a land desiccated from water.