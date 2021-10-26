The untimely snowfall

Such events clearly show that climate change is a reality and its severe impacts are seen world over. It is also a reality that temperatures have risen globally by around 1.2 ºC. The situation is going to worsen with further increase in temperature as it has been predicted that global temperature is going to rise by 2 ºC. It is surprising that in spite of witnessing these extreme events of climate some leaders in the world, their governments, and some agencies are adamant that nothing like climate change is happening. The ideological supporters of market greed were always eager to underplay the gravity of the possible infringement it could effect on every aspects of human life.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the first of the series of reports to be published under its Sixth Assessment cycle. This report on “The Physical Science Basis,” comes from Working Group-I (IPCC/AR/WG-1) and is always the first to be released in the series which includes reports from WG-2 on Impacts, Adaptation & Vulnerability, scheduled for release in February 2022, and WG-3 on Mitigation scheduled for March 2022, with an AR6 Synthesis Report pulling all the strands together, including three special reports released earlier, expected in September next year.