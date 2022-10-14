The voice of Beerwah

Mohammad Sarfaraz Khan was among the few politicians who chose to stay in Kashmir when militancy took over this place during early 1990s. What followed after the onset of militancy is known to everyone. People of Kashmir were greatly affected by the militancy and so were the people living across Beerwah. Khan extended his help to all particularly those who were picked up by the security forces on the mere suspicion of being militant sympathisers. Khan would go to the Army camps and local police stations and plead for the release of young boys who were detained during crackdowns.

Sarfaraz Khan played a key role in the formation of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 1999. Being the founding member, he travelled to every nook & corner of the valley with the then PDP Chief Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and propagated the agenda of peace and reconciliation. In 2002, he was elected to the erstwhile State Assembly and was made Minister of State (MoS) Hajj & Auqaf in the PDP-Congress Government. In spite of being a senior political leader Sarfaraz Khan was not given a good portfolio, while a young person elected as MLA from Chadoora during the same time was made MoS Power. That mistake committed by PDP leadership is always discussed and debated among political circles in Beerwah even today.