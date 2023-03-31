The Yousuf of Scotland

Once the colonial enterprise was over Scot sub-nationalism gathered steam though the Scottish Nationalist Party which now is the spearhead of the movement for Scotland’s independence was established in 1934. It had little political resonance for the first few decades after the Second World War but in in 1998 the British government was compelled to begin the devolution of authority to Scotland and a legislature and a Scottish administration was formed. As the Scottish National Party continued to work for independence the British government allowed a referendum in 2014 in Scotland on the question of independence. Around 55% of the population voted against independence but the remainder did vote for it. This large segment’s sentiments could not be ignored and a further increase in autonomy was given to Scotland.

Today the powers with the Scottish government and legislature are more or less like those with a state under the Indian constitution. All areas where the country has to assert its international personality have been retained by London. Thus, foreign affairs, defence and national security and international trade are areas where the Scottish government has no role. Significantly, the SNP was against Brexit and one of its main objectives remains to re-join the EU. That is hardly likely as Britain has absorbed the shock of Brexit and has moved a considerable distance to establish linkages in trade with its major partners to secure its economic and commercial interests. Besides, the Scottish government cannot go in for a referendum on the independence issue on its own. The UK Supreme Court has held that only the British parliament can seek to do so. That is unlikely anytime soon because while the SNP is Scotland’s largest political party and has the largest number of MPs in the British parliament it has not been able to convince the majority of the Scots to seek independence.