They trespassed into the land, started construction

Hearing of objections & declaration

Bashir Ahmad Bhat was not given an opportunity to be heard as per section 15 of the act. The section 15 of RFCTLARR Act says that aggrieved parties should be heard within 60 days from the date of publication of section 11 notification. Since Bashir Ahmad was not provided a copy of section 11 notification, and thus hearing him after 60 days was practically impossible.

Section 19 of RFCTLARR Act says that when the appropriate Government is satisfied, after considering the report, if any, made under sub-section (2) of section 15, that any particular land is needed for a public purpose, a declaration has to be made to that effect. After this, again a notice has to be issued to aggrieved parties and finally an award is to be prepared under section 25 and then only the intending agency / collector will take possession of land. But in the case of Bashir Ahmad’s land, all these proceedings were not at all followed and he was instead directed to execute a sale deed which is totally illegal and against the law.

After the power department officials, along with hydraulic cranes and JCBs, trespassed into Mr Bhat’s land at New Theed bus stand, huge pits were dug by the cranes and construction material was dumped at the site. The work is going on at full pace and nobody is ready to listen to the aggrieved.