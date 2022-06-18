This is equally my failure

Centre for Dialogue and Reconciliation

The CDR under the indomitable leadership of its executive director Sushabha Barve did a wonderful job in connecting communities, regions and sub-regions in Jammu and Kashmir. Common spaces and initiatives were created whereby it became possible for civil society actors and opinion leaders to share their concerns about the future of the state. Through CDR inter-community dialogues were held in Kashmir and Jammu, and sometimes participants from all communities visited the families of pandits in down town Srinagar which stayed in Kashmir even after 1990. Under the auspices of CDR a separate platform for women was created to provide space to women whose role in peace building is universally recognised. In these inter-community dialogues it was realized that we ought to have minimum principles of engagement between communities and it was found necessary that return of Pandits should be delinked from the larger Kashmir conflict. It was felt that Muslim narratives very much reflect the desire of the return of pandits. Additionally the participants also found that there is need for alternative voice and such getting together initiatives can help in deconstructing many myths that had grown around the Kashmir issue. The participants had genuine understanding of isolating humanitarian issues from the vested interest that has crept into the conflict. In all these meetings opinion leaders found that there were varied reasons as to why Pandits left the valley in 1990. The explanations for this were not uniform but multi contextual.

After the recent killing of Rahul Bhat and earlier of Makhan Lal Bindroo, a pharmacist who never migrated from valley, the larger society and people are dumbstruck. The members from Muslim community feel somewhat handcuffed and completely neutralized on happenings in Kashmir. The president of Kashmir Sangarash Samiti (an organisation of those pundits who never migrated from Kashmir) told a correspondent of a national daily recently that “many factors have together created a worrisome situation for the pandits in Kashmir, one of them was the government’s decision to end the role of civil society in Kashmir. In 2010 and 2016 civil society in Kashmir stopped many bids at sparking communal tensions. Today members fear that they will be slapped with the public safety Act and the Unlawful Activities Act “if they take out their neck from the nest”